How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Houston vs Texas A&M (2:30 PM ET | December 16)
- North Carolina vs Kentucky (5:30 PM ET | December 16)
- High Point vs Georgia (5:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Lipscomb vs Arkansas (6:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Charleston Southern vs South Carolina (6:00 PM ET | December 16)
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- This season, the Rebels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have hit.
- Ole Miss has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 217th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 109th.
- The Rebels put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Golden Bears allow (75.6).
- Ole Miss is 3-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ole Miss played better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.8.
- When playing at home, Ole Miss made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to away from home (27.1%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|W 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 77-68
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/10/2023
|@ UCF
|W 70-68
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cal
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
