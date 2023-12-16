For bracketology insights around Mississippi State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Mississippi State ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 28

Mississippi State's best wins

Mississippi State beat the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats in a 66-57 win on November 19. It was its signature win of the season. Josh Hubbard put up a team-high 29 points with three rebounds and two assists in the matchup against Northwestern.

Next best wins

71-56 over Arizona State (No. 84/RPI) on November 8

76-64 over Washington State (No. 116/RPI) on November 18

74-61 at home over Nicholls State (No. 138/RPI) on November 24

106-76 over Tulane (No. 162/RPI) on December 9

87-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 193/RPI) on November 11

Mississippi State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Based on the RPI, Mississippi State has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Mississippi State is facing the 117th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 19 contests against teams above .500.

When it comes to MSU's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Mississippi State's next game

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV Channel: BTN

