Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Michael McCarron light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McCarron stats and insights
- McCarron has scored in three of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- McCarron has zero points on the power play.
- McCarron averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|2
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.