Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Jones County, Mississippi, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jones County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heidelberg High School at Northeast Jones High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Laurel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School at Northeast Jones High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Laurel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.