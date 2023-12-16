Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is 0.

Nyquist has a goal in four games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 17 of 30 games this year, Nyquist has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Nyquist has an assist in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Nyquist's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 2 20 Points 0 4 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

