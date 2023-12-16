The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Peacock

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at second.
  • The Wildcats put up 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers allow (69.1).
  • When Arizona totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0.

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Purdue is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers rank 97th.
  • The Boilermakers put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Purdue is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 94 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, giving up 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 on the road.
  • At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (35.9%).

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue scored more points at home (76.3 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
  • The Boilermakers conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.
  • At home, Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6). Purdue's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama W 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Mackey Arena

