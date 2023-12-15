Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Perry County, Mississippi today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perry County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Perry Central High School at St. Stanislaus High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15

5:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Bay St. Louis, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS Conference: 3A Region 8

3A Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry Central High School at St. Stanislaus High School