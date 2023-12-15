The New Orleans Pelicans' (14-11) injury report has three players listed heading into a Friday, December 15 game against the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) at Spectrum Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans took care of business in their most recent game 142-122 against the Wizards on Wednesday. In the Pelicans' win, Brandon Ingram led the way with 40 points (adding two rebounds and three assists).

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Zion Williamson PF Out Ankle 23.4 5.7 4.8

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Mark Williams: Out (Back), P.J. Washington: Questionable (Shoulder), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSNO

