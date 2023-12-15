In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Luke Evangelista to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in three of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Evangelista averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 3-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

