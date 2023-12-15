If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lamar County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sumrall High School at Purvis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Purvis, MS

Purvis, MS Conference: 4A Region 7

4A Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Marion High School at Lumberton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lumberton, MS

Lumberton, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Presbyterian Christian School at Lamar Christian School