Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you reside in Jasper County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Olive High School at Stringer Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Stringer, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Choctaw Central High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
