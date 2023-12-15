CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

McCollum, in his previous game (December 13 win against the Wizards), produced 22 points and six assists.

Below, we look at McCollum's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 21.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.8 PRA -- 30.9 PR -- 25.1 3PM 2.5 3.1



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Hornets

McCollum has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 8.0% and 7.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

McCollum's Pelicans average 102.1 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Hornets are the 26th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 120.8 points per game.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 27.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 13.7 makes per game.

CJ McCollum vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 36 20 2 3 3 0 1 10/21/2022 32 21 6 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.