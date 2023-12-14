Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Union County, Mississippi today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Myrtle Attendance Center at HW Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Holly Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Do not use at Hickory Flat Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Hickory Flat, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.