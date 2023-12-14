Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Monroe County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hatley High School at Mantachie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Mantachie, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amory High School at Ripley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Amory, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
