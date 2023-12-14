How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Jackson State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) face the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
Mississippi State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score 16 more points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (55.3).
- Jackson State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Mississippi State has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 77.3 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 56.1 the Tigers give up.
- Mississippi State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 56.1 points.
- Jackson State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.3%).
- The Tigers' 40 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 48.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
- Jessika Carter: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52 FG%
- Debreasha Powe: 11 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)
- Erynn Barnum: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 74-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 59-53
|McKenzie Arena
|12/11/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 91-50
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
