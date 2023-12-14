The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) face the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 16 more points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (55.3).

Jackson State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Mississippi State has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.

The Bulldogs put up 77.3 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 56.1 the Tigers give up.

Mississippi State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 56.1 points.

Jackson State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

The Bulldogs are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.3%).

The Tigers' 40 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

17.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 48.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 48.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Jessika Carter: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52 FG% Debreasha Powe: 11 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)

11 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70) Erynn Barnum: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Schedule