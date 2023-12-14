Thursday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) versus the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-56 in favor of Mississippi State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 14.

Last time out, the Bulldogs won on Monday 91-50 over Kennesaw State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, Jackson State 56

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs defeated the Belmont Bruins (No. 58 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.

The Bulldogs have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Mississippi State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one), but it also has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

The Bulldogs have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 58) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 87) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 121) on November 26

67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 148) on November 10

77-68 over UAPB (No. 161) on November 25

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

17.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 48.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 48.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Jessika Carter: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.0 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.0 FG% Debreasha Powe: 11.0 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)

11.0 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70) Erynn Barnum: 8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 77.3 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 55.3 per outing (43rd in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.0 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.