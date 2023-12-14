Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Lauderdale High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
