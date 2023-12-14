Jackson State vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 14
Thursday's contest features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) and the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) clashing at Humphrey Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-56 victory for heavily favored Mississippi State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 14.
The Tigers' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 78-58 loss to Oregon State.
Jackson State vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +
Jackson State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 70, Jackson State 56
Other SWAC Predictions
Jackson State Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' best win this season came in a 60-56 victory over the St. John's Red Storm on November 25.
- The Tigers have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).
Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 126) on November 25
- 63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 148) on November 20
Jackson State Leaders
- Miya Crump: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Angel Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 38.2 FG%
- TI'lan Boler: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG%
- Areyanna Hunter: 4.8 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Jackson State Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (posting 71.3 points per game, 112th in college basketball, and conceding 56.1 per contest, 53rd in college basketball) and have a +121 scoring differential.
