The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won three games in a row.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (36.5%).

Southern Miss has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 36.5% from the field.

The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 79th.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 57.3 the Cowboys give up to opponents.

Southern Miss is 5-2 when it scores more than 57.3 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Southern Miss scored 8.7 more points per game at home (78.6) than on the road (69.9).

The Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

At home, Southern Miss drained 6.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.3%) than away (31%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule