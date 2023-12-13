Wednesday's contest between the McNeese Cowboys (8-2) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at The Legacy Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-65 and heavily favors McNeese to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 78, Southern Miss 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-13.6)

McNeese (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

McNeese is 5-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern Miss' 2-5-0 ATS record. The Cowboys are 2-4-0 and the Golden Eagles are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 70.9 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (93rd in college basketball). They have a +33 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Southern Miss wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 37.4 rebounds per game, 153rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.8.

Southern Miss makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (244th in college basketball), compared to the 8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Southern Miss has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 11.6 (154th in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (60th in college basketball).

