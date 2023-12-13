The Washington Wizards (3-19) hope to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on December 13, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSNO.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, three percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Wizards allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 50.5% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Pelicans score 113.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 126.3 the Wizards give up.

When New Orleans totals more than 126.3 points, it is 3-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans post 117.7 points per game in home games, compared to 109.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has played better in home games this year, giving up 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.4 away from home.

The Pelicans are sinking 11.2 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.3 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Injuries