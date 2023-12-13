The Murray State Racers (3-5) go up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Murray State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Murray State Moneyline
BetMGM Mississippi State (-16.5) 136.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Mississippi State (-16.5) 136.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Betting Trends

  • Mississippi State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Bulldogs games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
  • Murray State has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • Racers games have hit the over five out of seven times this year.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Mississippi State is 38th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.
  • Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

