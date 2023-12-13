Wednesday's game at Humphrey Coliseum has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) taking on the Murray State Racers (3-5) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-61 win, as our model heavily favors Mississippi State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 79, Murray State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-18.0)

Mississippi State (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.6

Mississippi State's record against the spread this season is 5-3-0, and Murray State's is 2-5-0. The Bulldogs have a 2-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Racers have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 75.4 points per game to rank 166th in college basketball while giving up 62 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball) and have a +121 scoring differential overall.

Mississippi State records 41.8 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Mississippi State makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (110th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (5.6). It is shooting 31.4% from deep (264th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 24.9%.

The Bulldogs rank 195th in college basketball with 94.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in college basketball defensively with 77.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Mississippi State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 13.1 per game (276th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (119th in college basketball action).

