Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webster County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Webster County, Mississippi today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Webster County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eupora High School at French Camp Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: French Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
