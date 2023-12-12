Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Union County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Albany High School at North Pontotoc High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Ecru, MS

Ecru, MS Conference: 4A Region 2

4A Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Grove High School at Myrtle Attendance Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Myrtle, MS

Myrtle, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Belmont High School at East Union Attendance Center