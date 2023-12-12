If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Scott County, Mississippi, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sebastopol High School at Lake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Lake, MS

Lake, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Scott Central High School at Forest High School