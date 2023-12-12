Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. If you'd like to wager on O'Reilly's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 20:03 on the ice per game.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

O'Reilly has a point in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

O'Reilly has an assist in nine of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 57.1% that O'Reilly goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 28 Games 1 22 Points 1 12 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

