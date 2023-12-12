Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Josi stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Josi has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Josi's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|23:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|20:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|28:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|26:57
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|3
|1
|2
|22:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 8-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.