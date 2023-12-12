The Nashville Predators (15-13) host the Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-2), who have won four in a row, on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-130) Flyers (+110) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 60.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (6-4).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Nashville has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 56.5% chance to win.

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 17 of 28 games this season.

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Predators vs. Flyers Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 86 (12th) Goals 81 (22nd) 86 (17th) Goals Allowed 73 (10th) 22 (8th) Power Play Goals 10 (27th) 21 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (4th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.

Nashville went over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Predators have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Predators are ranked 12th in the league with 86 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

On defense, the Predators have allowed 86 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

They're ranked 17th in the league with a 0 goal differential .

