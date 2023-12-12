Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Nashville Predators (15-13) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-2) at Bridgestone Arena sees the Predators favored at home (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Flyers (+110). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played 14 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

In the 10 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-4 in those games.

The Flyers have secured an upset victory in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Nashville is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of the time).

Philadelphia is 9-9 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 3-7 4-6-0 6.3 3.00 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.00 2.60 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 8-2 3-6-1 6.3 2.60 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.60 2.20 4 15.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

