Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Newton County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kemper Academy at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Decatur, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.