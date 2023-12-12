For information on which players are in, and which players are out, for Tuesday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the piece below, you'll find the full NBA injury report, which includes updated injury info for every team.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Mavericks vs. Lakers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT and SportsNet LA

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Josh Green, SG: Questionable (Elbow), Grant Williams, PF: Questionable (Knee), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Questionable (Back), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Jalen Hood-Schifino, SG: Out (Back), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor), Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBCS-BOS and BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Questionable (Calf)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Questionable (Knee), Caris LeVert, SG: Questionable (Knee)

Bulls vs. Nuggets Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on NBCS-CHI and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Warriors Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on TNT(Watch this game on Max)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Kevin Durant, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Grayson Allen, SG: Out (Groin), Nassir Little, PF: Out (Concussion)

Warriors Injuries: Chris Paul, PG: Questionable (Illness), Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

Clippers vs. Kings Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, airing on BSSC and NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

