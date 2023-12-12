How to Watch the Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) will try to stop a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils average only 3.5 fewer points per game (52.8) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (56.3).
- Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
- Ole Miss is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.8 points.
- The Rebels score 17.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Delta Devils allow (84).
- The Rebels are making 41% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45%).
- The Delta Devils make 32.2% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.
Mississippi Valley State Leaders
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
- Jaylia Reed: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)
- Amberly Brown: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 28 FG%
- Leah Turner: 5.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Syann Holmes: 3.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 64-55
|Harrison HPER Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ UAB
|L 88-56
|Bartow Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 68-45
|The Pit
|12/12/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
