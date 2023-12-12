Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Marshall County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Marshall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Site High School at Potts Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Potts Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at HW Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Holly Springs, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
