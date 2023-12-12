For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Luke Schenn a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Schenn has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:55 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 3-2 10/10/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.