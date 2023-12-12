Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Jasper County, Mississippi. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Stringer Attendance Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Stringer, MS

Stringer, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

South Jones High School at Bay Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Bay Springs, MS

Bay Springs, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylva Bay Academy at Lamar Christian School