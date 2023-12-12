Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Colton Sissons score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sissons stats and insights
- Sissons has scored in seven of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Sissons averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sissons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:21
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Away
|W 8-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.