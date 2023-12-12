The Maryland Terrapins (5-4) are heavy favorites (-21.5) as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Alcorn State Braves (1-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The over/under is 143.5 in the matchup.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maryland -21.5 143.5

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State has played seven games this season that ended with a point total higher than 143.5 points.

Alcorn State's matchups this season have a 153.1-point average over/under, 9.6 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Alcorn State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Alcorn State has a 3-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-6-0 mark from Maryland.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 2 28.6% 69.9 137.8 64.3 149.5 135.8 Alcorn State 7 87.5% 67.9 137.8 85.2 149.5 146.1

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves' 67.9 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 64.3 the Terrapins give up.

Alcorn State has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 1-5 overall record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 1-6-0 0-0 2-5-0 Alcorn State 3-5-0 2-2 7-1-0

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland Alcorn State 16-1 Home Record 7-2 2-9 Away Record 10-10 11-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

