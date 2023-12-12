Alcorn State vs. Maryland December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will face the Maryland Terrapins (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on BTN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Alcorn State vs. Maryland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Alcorn State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 15.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donta Scott: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maryland Players to Watch
- Reese: 15.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Young: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Scott: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geronimo: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alcorn State vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|262nd
|70.7
|Points Scored
|69.1
|286th
|35th
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|85.1
|355th
|230th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|30.3
|297th
|62nd
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|233rd
|320th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|5.0
|330th
|301st
|11.0
|Assists
|10.3
|331st
|198th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|9.6
|42nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.