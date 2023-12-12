The Alcorn State Braves (1-8) will hope to stop an eight-game road skid when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Xfinity Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.
  • Alcorn State has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.
  • The Braves are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 33rd.
  • The Braves score just 3.6 more points per game (67.9) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (64.3).
  • Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alcorn State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (64.2).
  • At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.
  • At home, Alcorn State sunk 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (5.0). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ UT Arlington L 82-69 College Park Center
11/24/2023 @ Clemson L 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ VCU L 86-58 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/12/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/17/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
12/19/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center

