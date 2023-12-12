Tuesday's game at Xfinity Center has the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) squaring off against the Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Maryland.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 79, Alcorn State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-13.8)

Maryland (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Maryland's record against the spread this season is 1-6-0, while Alcorn State's is 3-5-0. A total of two out of the Terrapins' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Braves' games have gone over.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves have a -156 scoring differential, falling short by 17.3 points per game. They're putting up 67.9 points per game, 306th in college basketball, and are giving up 85.2 per outing to rank 361st in college basketball.

The 33.0 rebounds per game Alcorn State accumulates rank 312th in college basketball, 6.1 fewer than the 39.1 its opponents collect.

Alcorn State knocks down 4.9 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.2% from deep (266th in college basketball). It is making 6.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game at 38.5%.

Alcorn State has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than the 11.4 it forces (241st in college basketball).

