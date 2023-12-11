The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, face the New Orleans Pelicans (9-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSN

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 13.1 points, 2.5 assists and 8.9 boards per contest.

Zion Williamson posts 23.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field.

Dyson Daniels averages 7.9 points, 3.8 assists and 5.1 boards.

Jordan Hawkins puts up 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards delivers 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Timberwolves 21.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Timberwolves are getting 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Mike Conley this year.

Kyle Anderson gets the Timberwolves 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Pelicans Timberwolves 112.8 Points Avg. 113.4 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 106.4 47.3% Field Goal % 48.8% 35.7% Three Point % 36.7%

