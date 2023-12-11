The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4), on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET, aim to continue a four-game road winning stretch at the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11).

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-3.5) 222.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-2.5) 222 -132 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Pelicans score 113.5 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 114.2 (19th in the league) for a -17 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves' +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.0 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 105.2 per outing (first in league).

The two teams combine to score 226.5 points per game, 4.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 219.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota is 12-9-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Timberwolves +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.