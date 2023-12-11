The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) are heavy underdogs (by 39.5 points) to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -39.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 combined points just once this season.

Mississippi Valley State's games this season have had an average of 132.7 points, 8.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Mississippi Valley State is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Mississippi Valley State (3-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 9.6% less often than Gonzaga (3-4-0) this year.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 4 57.1% 85.7 135.4 68.1 151.1 154.8 Mississippi Valley State 1 11.1% 49.7 135.4 83.0 151.1 137.9

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils put up an average of 49.7 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 39.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 3-4-0 0-0 3-4-0 Mississippi Valley State 3-6-0 2-0 2-7-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga Mississippi Valley State 14-1 Home Record 4-6 7-2 Away Record 1-19 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.