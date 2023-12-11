Monday's contest features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) and the Kennesaw State Owls (3-4) clashing at Humphrey Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-49 win for heavily favored Mississippi State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 11.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 59-53 loss to Chattanooga in their last game on Sunday.

Mississippi State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Mississippi State vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 74, Kennesaw State 49

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 63-62 victory on November 19 over the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Mississippi State has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Mississippi State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 65) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 94) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 140) on November 26

67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 10

77-68 over UAPB (No. 209) on November 25

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

17.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Lauren Park-Lane: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 AST, 50 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 6.1 AST, 50 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Debreasha Powe: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65) Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG% Erynn Barnum: 8 PTS, 47.9 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 75.9 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 55.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +201 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.1 points per game.

