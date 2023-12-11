Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lamar County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Purvis High School at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Lumberton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Lumberton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
