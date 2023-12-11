Dolphins vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.
As the Dolphins prepare for this matchup against the Titans, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Dolphins vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|13
|46.5
|-800
|+575
Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- The average total in Miami's matchups this year is 48, 1.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Dolphins have put together a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have won each time as moneyline favorites this season, going 8-0.
- Miami has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter, and won in each game.
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have played four games this season that finished with a combined score above 46.5 points.
- Tennessee's games this season have had an average of 40.1 points, 6.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Titans have covered the spread five times in 12 games with a set spread.
- This season, the Titans have been the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.
- Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +575 odds on them winning this game.
Dolphins vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|32
|2
|22.2
|20
|48
|9
|12
|Titans
|17.8
|26
|21.3
|15
|40.1
|4
|12
Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends
Dolphins
- In its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- In its past three contests, Miami has hit the over twice.
- The Dolphins have scored a total of 118 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 9.8 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by opponents by 42 total points (3.5 per game).
Titans
- Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Titans have gone over the total twice.
- The Dolphins have totaled 118 more points than their opponents this season (9.8 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 42 points (3.5 per game).
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48
|46.7
|48.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.6
|29
|26.6
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|4-1-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-0
|5-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.1
|40.4
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.6
|21.5
|21.7
|ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-2-0
|1-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|3-3-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|3-2
|0-5
