The Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) hope to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Memphis Tigers (3-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 72.0 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Southern Miss is 4-0.

Memphis' record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.

The Tigers score 68.6 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 51.9 the Eagles allow.

Memphis has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 51.9 points.

Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tigers shoot 38.0% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles make 45.5% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

19.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.2 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 52.2 FG%

7.4 PTS, 52.2 FG% Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

