Southern Miss vs. Memphis December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (2-4) will play the Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Southern Miss vs. Memphis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Miss Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alasia Smith: 7.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Players to Watch
- Carter: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Smith: 7.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brown: 3.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cain: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.