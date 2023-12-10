Which basketball team sits on top of the SEC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

1. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: W 78-69 vs Utah

Next Game

  • Opponent: Presbyterian
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

2. LSU

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 26-4
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
  • Last Game: W 133-44 vs McNeese

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
  • Last Game: W 67-36 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Alabama

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
  • Last Game: W 69-39 vs Samford

Next Game

  • Opponent: UL Monroe
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
  • Last Game: W 91-50 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Jackson State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

6. Auburn

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
  • Last Game: W 94-37 vs Alabama State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
  • Last Game: L 74-70 vs UAPB

Next Game

  • Opponent: Samford
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Georgia

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
  • Last Game: W 86-70 vs Troy

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgia Tech
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
  • Last Game: W 51-39 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lipscomb
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
  • Last Game: W 84-56 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Florida

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
  • Last Game: L 72-64 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: W 72-63 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wofford
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Missouri

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
  • Last Game: L 84-56 vs Kansas State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Illinois
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Overall Rank: 162nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 73-61 vs Louisville

Next Game

  • Opponent: Furman
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

